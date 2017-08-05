Vice-Presidential polls 2017: Rekha, Hema Malini, Sachin Tendulkar among other MPs cast their votes

Veteran Bollywood actress and nominated Rajya Sabha Member Rekha, Ace Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cast their votes to elect the next Vice President of India on Saturday. BJP Member of Parliament Hema Malini expressed her confidence in Vice-Presidential candidate M Venkaiah Naidu saying he is the most capable person and everybody likes him. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar appealed to people to exercise their right to cast vote in all the elections. The result for Vice President Elections will be declared on Saturday evening.