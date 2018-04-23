Vice President Venkaiah Naidu rejects Impeachment Motion against CJI Dipak Misra

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has rejected the Impeachment Motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The Opposition parties on Friday moved an impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha seeking removal of Misra. Seven Opposition parties, led by the Congress, submitted the motion to initiate impeachment proceedings against the CJI. Speaking to the mediapersons, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that 64 sitting members of the House signed the motion, against the minimum of 50 required for a motion to be entertained by the chairman.