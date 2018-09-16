Vice President Venkaiah Naidu leaves from Serbia for Malta

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday left for Malta after a significant visit to Serbia. In Malta, he will hold talks with President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malta Dr. Angelo Farrugia and Evarist Bartolo, the acting Prime Minister of Malta. Before his departure, the Vice President met Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic. The Vice President will also address the business representatives of India and Malta at a Business Forum and the Indian community during the visit. Venkaiah Naidu is on his visit to Serbia, Malta and Romania.