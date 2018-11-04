Vice President Venkaiah Naidu briefs Indian community on development in Ind

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu briefed the Indian community on the economic and infrastructural developments in India. Venkaiah Naidu said, "Our government has taken number of measures. An ambitious plan to build next generation 100 smart cities, 10 Greenfield airports, 100 new regional airports, 7 high speed corridors, introduction of a bullet train is also planned. 5 major ports are being developed, around 10,000 km of highways were built in last year, and 111 rivers have been identified as national waterways. We are modernising our railways, we have metro in all the major metro cities in the country." Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi on November 04 on the final leg of his three-nation Africa tour.