Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Serbia

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Belgrade on Friday. He was received by several officials including, Serbia's Minister for Agriculture Branislav Nedimovik, Ambassador of Serbia to India, Vladimir Maric, Belgrade's Mayor Zoran Radojicic, Ambassador of India to Serbia, Subrata Bhattacharjee amongst others upon arrival. VP Naidu is on a three-nation visit. He will visit Serbia, Malta and Romania. Naidu is on a weeklong trip from September 14 -21. He is scheduled to interact with the heads of states of all the three countries and witness the signing of several Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs).