Vice-President Naidu receives rousing reception from Telangana Government

The Telangana Government held a warm reception for the Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at Raj Bhawan in Hyderabad. Telangana Chief Minister KCR along with Governor ESL Narasimhan and various leaders from different parties were also present at the program. While addressing the people KCR expressed his gratitude to Venkaiah Naidu for allowing the state to felicitate him for the first time after becoming the Vice-President of India. He also felicitated him with a shawl, citation, and mementoes, reflecting the state's heritage and culture. Addressing the people, Naidu said he is eager that both the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are working collaboratively to achieve new heights. Talking at the event, Governor Narasimhan praised Naidu for his farsightedness and said he is proud to be from the Telugu state. He added that people will witness a functional Rajya Sabha under Naidu's supervision. Reportedly, a grand vegetarian lunch was also hosted in honour of Naidu at Raj Bhawan by the Governor.