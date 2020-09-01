Vice President Naidu, PM Modi pay floral tributes to Pranab Mukherjee at his residence

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other cabinet ministers on Tuesday paid their last respect to former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at his residence in the national capital.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid floral tribute to Mukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg.

Apart from the cabinet leaders, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also reached the residence of former President Pranab Mukherjee to pay their final tribute.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) President J P Nadda also paid homage to the former president at his residence.

Earlier in the morning today, the mortal remains of Mukherjee were taken to his residence.

Mukherjee, 84, passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.

The country is observing a seven-day state mourning following the demise of Mukherjee.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official release. (ANI)

