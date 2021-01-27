Vice President Kamala Harris Receives Second Covid Shot, Says Vaccine will Save Your Life

US Vice President Kamala Harris received second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in a televised setting on Tuesday at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and urged Americans to get vaccinated.

"I want to urge everyone to take the vaccine when it is your turn," Harris told C-SPAN viewers on Tuesday. "It will save your life," she added, according to ANI.

She had received her first dose on December 29 at United Medical Center, located in Washington, DC.

There has been a slow roll-out of vaccination in the US as two coronavirus vaccines have received emergency approval in December, US administered more than 1 million shots daily for the past week.

President Joe Biden has said the goal of his administration is to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his presidency. On Monday, Biden also suggested that the nation could soon be vaccinating 1.5 million Americans on average per day.

While receiving the first dose in December, Kamala Harris had said, “Today I got the COVID-19 vaccine. I am incredibly grateful to our frontline health care workers, scientists, and researchers who made this moment possible. When you’re able to take the vaccine, get it. This is about saving lives.”

The United States aims to acquire an additional 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, President Joe Biden said, enough to inoculate most Americans by summertime, as he races to curb a pandemic he warned could still get worse.

Biden's administration will purchase 100 million doses each of the vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, and Moderna Inc, increasing the overall total doses to 600 million, with delivery expected by summer.

The previous purchase target was 400 million doses.

Each vaccine requires two doses per person to be fully effective, suggesting the new purchases would build up enough of a stockpile to inoculate most of the country's 331 million people. The vaccines are not approved for use by most children.

"This is a wartime effort," Biden said in the White House State Dining Room under a painting of President Abraham Lincoln, who led the Union to victory in the U.S. Civil War.