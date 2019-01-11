Vice President to inaugurate 25th Partnership Summit in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Indian and global leaders on economic policy shall deliberate for two days at the 25h Partnership Summit 2019, which will be inaugurated by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu here on Saturday, an official said on Friday.

The global platform for dialogue, debates and engagement among the experts on economic policy and growth trends in India is expected to build new partnerships and explore investment opportunities through high-level exchanges and B2B meetings.

It will also showcase India in the present landscape of an emerging 'New India', the 'New Global Economic Address', actively engaging and collaborating within the country and the world.

Commerce and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu will preside over the events, South Korean Minister of Trade Kim Hyun Chong, Minister of Economy of UAE Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori and Director-General of World Intellectual Property Organisation Francis Gurry shall also speak at the inaugural session.

Besides, Prabhu will hold bilateral meetings with Ukraine's First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv, dignitaries from Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Cambodia and British Deputy High Commissioner in Mumbai, Crispin Simon.

Some of the sessions would be on topics like Partnering with New India, Reforms and Deregulation - Strategies to Boost Investment, The Infra Expanse - A Super Imperative for Growth and The Inclusion Dynamics - A Digital Wireframe for All.

Other critical sectoral series like Innovations, India 4.0: AI, Big Data, Agri and Food Processing, Health Care, Tourism and Hospitality, Defence and Aeronautics and Renewable Energy shall also be covered.

The Partnership Summit 2019 is being organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Maharashtra Government and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

