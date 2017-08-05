Vice-President Elections: Venkaiah Naidu vs Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Members of Parliament of both houses will cast their votes to elect the next Vice-President today. The polling will take place between 10am and 5pm and the counting will begin soon after the voting. BJP-led NDA has pitted for former Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu while Congress-led 18 opposition parties have fielded for former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi. A veteran BJP leader, Naidu has risen from ranks and Mahatma Gandhi's grandson, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, is known for his stand on various controversial and challenging situations. The next Vice-President of India will be elected by the Electoral College that consists of 790 members, including 233 elected and 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and 543 elected and 2 nominated members of the Lok Sabha.