Vice Admiral SN Ghormade takes charge as Navy Vice Chief

Vice Admiral SN Ghormade

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Vice Admiral SN Ghormade on Saturday took over as the new Vice Chief of Naval Staff succeeding Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar.

He was earlier the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations and Training) in the Integrated Defence Staff headquarters.

Ghormade has also served as the chief of staff of the Eastern Naval Command.

Ghormade was commissioned into the Navy on January 1, 1984. He is a graduate of National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune, United States Naval Staff College at Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island and the Naval War College, Mumbai.

In addition to a specialisation in navigation and direction within the Navy, the Admiral holds M Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Mumbai, MSc in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras and a Master Degree in Personnel Management from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (University of Pune).

Ghormade was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal on January 26, 2017, and Nau Sena Medal in 2007 by the President of India and Commendation by Chief of Naval Staff in 2000. (ANI)