Vibrant Gujarat 2019: AAI showcases its journey and undertakings

Airports Authority of India showcases its achievements in 'Vibrant Gujarat'- a biennial investment summit. It aims to educate people, especially youth, about the Indian aviation footprints. Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been instrumental in country's aviation journey. It has not just taken giant strides in the number of modern airports it has built. But, also has been phenomenal at adding millions of passengers to its flying list. The aviation sector has been growing phenomenally of late. India is poised to become the third largest aviation market by 2024.