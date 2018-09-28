Viacom18, NODWIN Gaming bring digital gaming festival to Asia

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) NODWIN Gaming, an esport company also a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies (Nazara) and Viacom18, media and entertainment network, have come together to bring the worlds largest gaming festival, DreamHack to the country.

The DreamHack India event will take place from December 21-23 at NESCO here.

DreamHack is a digital festival where gamers and digital natives come together for a three-day weekend which features a 24-hour-a-day Local Area Network (LAN) party, e-sports gaming competitions, Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC).

Speaking about the network's endeavours into e-sports, Group CEO and Managing Director Designate, Viacom18 Sudhanshu Vats said: "Viacom18 has never been one to shy away from

experimenting with new concepts, ideas and formats. Given the strong affinity youth audiences have with our content, brands and experiences, we think this is the right time for us to dip our toes in the fast-paced, thrilling world of e-sports.

On bringing DreamHack to India, Founder and CEO, NODWIN Gaming Akshat Ratheesaid: "DreamHack has always been the epitome of the celebration of gaming and esports globally and we are delighted to partner with Dreamhack on their Indian journey."

