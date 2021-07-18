VHP passes resolutions on illegal conversions, liberation of monasteries, temples

Working President of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar (centre) (Photo/ANI)

By Ambuj Pandey

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday passed resolutions for steps to be taken for protection against Coronavirus pandemic, prevention of illegal religious conversions and liberation of Mutt-Mandirs (monasteries and temples).

The two-day meeting of the Central Board of Trustees and the Governing Council of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was held at Faridabad, Haryana.

Giving details of the meeting, the Working President of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Senior Advocate Alok Kumar said that this meeting raised the key issue for protection against the Corona infections and against the possible third wave of this COVID-19 pandemic.

"We, in association with all Hindu Shaktis, shall not only undertake mass awareness campaigns in more than 100,000 villages and urban settlements to make people aware of preventive measures but also extend all possible help to the families of the victims", he said.

He further said, "In view of the possible third wave of the pandemic which is being said that it will make children a special target, we are arranging to give special training to women. During times of crisis, not the government alone, but now the entire society shall get together against Corona!"

He said, "Illegal religious conversion is a national curse and the nation must get liberated from it. In 11 States there are laws for its prevention, but the problem and conspiracy is nationwide. This international meeting is, therefore, of the unanimous view that a central law should be made against it, and only then there will be freedom from this curse."

"From some verdicts of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and also the present experiences and situations, the message goes absolutely clear that the central government should not delay the matter any more. We have also called upon the Hindu society to remain ever watchful about the anti-Bharat and anti-Hindu conspiracies of the Mullah-Missionaries, and prevent it by all Constitutional methods", he said.

Alok Kumar also said, "a resolution was passed to liberate all Mutt-Mandirs (monasteries and temples) from the control of governments." This resolution said that the Mutt-Mandirs constitute the nuclei of the belief, faith and worship of the national society of Bharat and the Tripod of Sant-Shaastra Mandir constitutes the secret of the enduring nature of the Hindu Nation and the immortality of Mrityunjayi Bharat.

In the meeting, about 50 central and regional office-bearers were personally present following the Coronavirus prevention guidelines while about 350 provincial office-bearers and office-bearers joined the meeting virtually (online) from abroad. (ANI)