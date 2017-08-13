Vetter seizes javelin title at London worlds

London, Aug 13 (IANS) The IAAF World Championships continues to yield surprises with Johannes Vetter of Germany winning the men's javelin event as defending champion Julius Yego and Olympic champion Thomas Rohler failed to deliver.

Vetter bagged his first ever medal at a major global competition here on Saturday night, a golden one with his first attempt of 89.89 meters, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic finished second in 89.73m ahead of compatriot Petr Frydrych who registered 88.32m.

Rohler, from Germany, made a 88.26m throw in his second attempt and finished fourth while defending champion Julius Yego of Kenya was eliminated after the first three rounds.

--IANS

ajb/pgh/