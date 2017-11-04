Vettel warns Hamilton to expect different outcomes in 2018

Cape Town [South Africa], Nov. 4 (ANI): Sebastian Vettel has said that though Lewis Hamilton has grabbed four world championship titles this year, the Ferrari racer will not let him win his fifth in 2018.

Mercedes racer Hamilton claimed his fourth world championship title at the Mexican Grand Prix, while finishing fourth in the race, Vettel bid farewell to any chance of championship success this season.

Setting aside the disappointing season, Vettel has set his eyes on 2018 now.

"Looking at the season, Lewis was the better man and that's why he earned the title," Vettel was quoted, as saying by Sports24.

"But next season, I will do my utmost to keep Lewis from getting the fifth title," the Ferrari racer said.

He also warned Hamilton to be ready for different results in 2018.

"2017 was his year, but 2018 is another story," he said.

The 30-year-old also seemed quite confident about the upcoming season as he said, "You never know what will happen in the future. Everything starts again from zero."

The German also expressed that he is not afraid of racing against Hamilton and rather loves competing against the Briton.

"I'm not afraid of Lewis. On the contrary: I like racing against him," Vettel said.

Vettel be back on track in the next Formula One race of 2017, which will take place on November 12. (ANI)