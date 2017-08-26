Vettel signs new three-year deal with Ferrari

Spa (Belgium), Aug 26 (IANS) German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel has signed a new contract to remain with Scuderia Ferrari until the end of 2020, the Italian team said.

Ferrari made the announcement at Spa-Francorchamps, where the Belgian Grand Prix was set to take place on Sunday, reports Efe.

"Scuderia Ferrari has extended its technical and racing agreement with driver Sebastian Vettel for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 racing seasons of the Formula One World Championship," Ferrari said on its official website.

The 30-year-old, who has been at Ferrari since 2015, won the world championship for four consecutive seasons in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013, when he was with Red Bull Racing.

The German driver, who has 46 wins and 48 poles, is leading this year's world championship by 14 points over Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

--IANS

sam/bg