Veteran Spain striker Villa thanks fans after comeback

Madrid, Sep 3 (IANS) Spain's veteran striker David Villa thanked those who supported him in his "dream" comeback to the national team in Spain's 3-0 win over Italy in the 2018 football World Cup Qualifiers.

"I've always said it was difficult for me to come back, but I had not given up the dream. It makes me very happy to be here. To all those who have trusted me to come, thank you. It was a key moment with this game for qualification," the New York City forward was quoted as sayng by ESPNFC after Saturday's victory.

"The feeling is very difficult to describe, I'm very happy. Thanks to everyone. I do not know if I deserve so much love," he added.

Villa came in the second half after Isco bagged a first-half brace and Chelsea's Alvaro Morata sealed the victory in the 77th minute. His last cap was over three years ago.

Asked if he thought he could make two more appearances to reach 100 caps, Villa said: "You have to go step by step. Now it is time to rest, try to play the 99th and then we will see."

Villa lauded Isco, saying the Real Madrid player is in the form of his life. With the win, Spain went three points clear of the Italians at the top of Group G.

"I know Isco from the Valencia youth set-up, he was already training with the first team and knocking on the door. He is a great guy and he is in a great moment. I'm very happy for him. We can all enjoy him because he is Spanish, thank God. We will enjoy him for the national team," the former Barcelona player said.

--IANS

dm/sam/vt