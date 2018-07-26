Veteran scribe Swapan Sarkar is no more

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Veteran sports journalist Swapan Sarkar died here on Thursday following diabetic complications, his family said. He was 67.

Sarkar started his career in administration in Amrita Bazar Patrika in the mid seventies. After the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi, he became a sports reporter for Amrita Bazar Patrika and Northern India Patrika.

When these publications closed down at the end of the 1980s, he joined Gujarat Samachar before finally joining Ananda Bazaar Patrika as a sports correspondent in Delhi in the 1990s. He retired from ABP a couple of years ago.

Sarkar is survived by his wife and daughter.

To condole his demise, the Delhi Sports Journalist Association (DSJA) observed two minutes of silence.

The Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) also condoled the demise of Sarkar.

--IANS

