FIFA World Cup 2018 is all set to commence in Russia on Thursday and football fever has gripped over the country. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took on his skills to create a FIFA WC 2018 sand art at Puri beach on Wednesday. Pattnaik and his teams used six ton of sand for his creation. Terming Russia as a friendly country to India, he wished all the best to all the teams participating in the World Cup.