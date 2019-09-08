Veteran Lawyer Ram Jethmalani dies at 95 in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 08 (ANI): One of India's finest lawyers and former union minister, Ram Jethmalani, died at his residence in Delhi on September 08. He was 95-years-old. He died early morning and had not been keeping well for the last few months. Jethmalani was a six-time Rajya Sabha member and served as a union minister in the United Front and NDA governments. The noted lawyer was involved in defending several high-profile cases of corruption and scams involving several top politicians, including RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others. He joined the BJP-led NDA ministry in 1998 and then again in October 1999. Jethmalani had also served as the chairman of the Bar Council of India.