Veteran journalist, Marathi litterateur Arun Sadhu dead

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Veteran journalist and Marathi litterateur Arun Sadhu passed away after prolonged illness here on Monday.

He was 76 and is survived by his wife Aruna, a renowned social worker, and daughters Shefali and Suvarna, a relative told IANS.

Suffering from a heart disease since long, he was rushed to the Sion Hospital on Sunday afternoon where he breathed his last around 4.45 a.m. on Monday.

As per his last wish, there will be no funeral services and his body will be donated.

In his journalistic career spanning over four decades, he worked with The Times of India, Indian Express, The Statesman and was an editor of the Free Press Journal, besides several other Marathi publications.

