Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar passes away

Eminent Indian writer and journalist Kuldip Nayar passed away in New Delhi on Thursday following a brief illness. He was 95. He authored 15 books including “Beyond the Lines”, “India after Nehru” and “Emergency Retold”. In the 90s, Nayar served as High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom. He was nominated to Rajya Sabha in 1997. When the Emergency was declared, Mr. Nayar was one of the first journalists to be put in jail. Nayar fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. In 2015, he was honoured with the Ramnath Goenka Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to journalism Born in Sialkot of Pakistan in 1923, Nayar graduated in law. He studied journalism and began his career with an Urdu newspaper called Anjam.