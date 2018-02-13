Veteran Jhulan to miss T20I series vs S. Africa

Indo Asian News Service

Johannesburg, Feb 13 (IANS) India's veteran medium pacer Jhulan Goswami has been ruled out of the women's Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa due to a heel injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

After an MRI scan on Monday, the BCCI Medical Team in consultation with a local doctor felt that she needs rest for a couple of weeks to avoid any further impact on the bone, according to a release.

Upon her return, the 35-year-old from Bengal will consult a foot expert and will undergo her rehab process at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The injury comes after Jhulan became the first woman to take 200 wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). In 60 T20Is, she has taken 66 wickets.

The first of the five T20Is will take place later on Tuesday at Potchefstroom.

