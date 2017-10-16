Veteran Indonesian goalkeeper Choirul Huda dies

Jakarta, Oct 16 (IANS) Veteran Indonesian goalkeeper Choirul Huda passed away following a mid-game collision with team-mate Ramon Rodrigues.

The 38-year-old, regular for his club Persela Lamongan collapsed just before half-time after his collision with Brazilian midfielder Rodrigues on Sunday in the Liga 1 fixture against Semen Padang.

"All of the players finished the game and went to the hospital, where it was announced that Choirul Huda had died," Persela coach Aji Santoso was quoted as saying by Goal.com

"The loss of Choirul Huda has hit us all hard. We did not have time to a see a doctor, only to see his body," the coach added.

Huda made his debut for Persela Lamongan in 1999, he made 503 appearances for the club since then.

--IANS

sam/vm