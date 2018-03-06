Veteran broadcaster Shivaji Dasgupta dead

Kolkata, March 6 (IANS) Shivaji Dasgupta, a doyen of Indian broadcasting, breathed his last recently in the city after prolonged illness. He was 71.

He passed away on February 26, but his death came to light only on Tuesday. A chartered accountant by profession, Dasgupta retired from Numaligarh Refinery Ltd as General Manager (Finance).

Dasgupta started his broadcasting with All India Radio (AIR) from 1972 and was a regular feature at nearly all football matches at the Kolkata Maidan -- the icing on the cake being his coverage of city soccer giants Mohun Bagan and American outfit New York Cosmos match in 1977.

His interview of the legendary Brazilian footballer Pele for Calcutta Doordarshan was well appreciated.

He became the first Indian commentator to cover a football match from abroad when he commentated on India's matches in AFC Asian Cup Finals from Singapore in 1984.

due to his sheer broadcasting skills, Dasgupta became a household name in India's sporting fraternity.

He began his cricket commentary career with the India versus West Indies Test in Kolkata during the 1978-79 series. He also covered hockey matches, including the Beighton Cup, alongwith disciplines like athletics, kabaddi and basketball.

Dasgupta also reported on the 1986 Seoul Asiad and 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Das would also be fondly remembered by many for his commentary during Mother Teresa's funeral, Rath Yatra from Puri and Military Tattoo.

In 2012, East Bengal Club honoured him with the Lifetime Achievement Award in broadcasting on the occasion of their Foundation Day on August 1.

