‘Very Unfortunate’: Delhi HC Takes Cognisance of COVID Violations

Following the easing of COVID-19 curbs in the national capital earlier this week, the Delhi High Court on Friday, 18 June, took suo motu cognisance of the violations of health protocols in Delhi's market spaces and observed that such contraventions will expedite the third wave of the coronavirus.

A Bench, consisting of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Asha Menon, issued a notice to the Delhi government, as well as the Centre and directed them to file a status report by 7 July, LiveLaw reported.

The Bench cited the photographs sent by a healthcare worker at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), depicting street vendors flouting COVID protocols in markets. The court observed:

"“The memory of the second wave has not left us, yet people behave in this manner. This is very unfortunate.”" - Delhi High Court, as per LiveLaw

The Delhi High Court asked the central and state governments to undertake stringent measures to prevent the next surge and directed for the deployment of the police and civil defence in marketplaces, to ensure social distancing measures as well as wearing of masks can be ensured.

In view of the sharp dip of COVID infections in Delhi, the Kejriwal-led government opened shops, restaurants, and malls starting Monday.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)

