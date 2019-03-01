It's very unfortunate, core sector growth in India slows to 1.6 %, says Kapil Sibal

India's GDP growth has slowed down to 6.6 per cent in the December quarter, as per the latest government data. The growth rate is below expectations. While speaking to ANI on this issue, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, "It's a very shocking state of affairs, that after an absolute majority they had a free run on the economy, they could have brought in some radical changes but they lost out these opportunities. The latest figure shows that the core sector growth is only 1.6 percent for the last 6 quarters this is been the lowest growth in this quarter. GDP for 2019 will only be 7 % which is very unfortunate."