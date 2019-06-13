Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu to skit along Saurashtra Coast: IMD

While speaking to ANI, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Manorama Mohanty on Cyclone Vayu said, "Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu to skit along Saurashtra Coast this afternoon with a wind speed 135-160 kmph. Coastal districts Diu, Gir Somnath, Junagarh, Porbandar, Dwarka will be affected. Its effect will be seen on the coastal regions as there will be heavy wind speed and heavy rain as well. Landfall effect will be seen. Cyclone effect will be there till 15th June and Red alert also issued till to 15th June." Around 50 troops of NDRF team have been deployed in Gujarat. They are on alert in coastal regions of Gujarat. Six teams of NDRF are on alert in Porbandar and 30 members are on standby at Chowpatty beach.