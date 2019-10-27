Very severe cyclone 'Kyarr' intensifies into super cyclone, minimal impact on Goa: IMD

Rahul M, Scientist from India Meteorological Department (IMD) Goa said that very severe cyclone Kyarr has intensified into super cyclone but its impact on Goa would be minimal. Rahul said, "Very severe cyclone Kyarr has further intensified into super cyclone. Now it is over east central Arabian Sea, approx 650 km away from Goa. Even though the system is very severe over east central Arabian Sea, it is going to have very minimal impact on Goa." He further added, "As on today there are no heavy rainfall warnings for coming 5 days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for 24 more hours. After 24 hours they should not venture into east central Arabian Sea where this system is persisting."