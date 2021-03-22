Very light rain expected in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Very light rain with thunderstorm are likely to occur in the national capital on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

On Monday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, IMD officials said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 61 per cent, they said.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'moderate' category. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 199, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT CK