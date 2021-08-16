‘Very irresponsible action’, says afghan national after Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan

New Delhi, Aug 16 (ANI): Air India flight AI244 carrying 129 passengers from Afghanistan’s capital Kabul landed in Delhi on August 15. The Afghan nationals expressed concerns about the safety and security of people back home. A student named, Abdullah Masudi, who arrived in Delhi from Kabul yesterday said, “It was a very irresponsible action on the part of a President (Afghan Pres Ashraf Ghani) to leave the country at such a time. This hurts the heart of every Afghan because we expected a lot.”

