‘Very irresponsible action’, says afghan national after Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan

Swarajya

Assam has followed the Model Tenancy Act to establish a rent authority to set up a mechanism for the regulation of renting of premises. As per the new law, the rents will be driven by the existing market scenario and will also be ascertained through a mutual agreement between the tenants and the landlords. This bill was put forth in the Assam legislative assembly on 9 August, and thus the Assam Urban Areas Rent Control Act, 1972, is therefore repealed.