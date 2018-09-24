Very heavy rainfall expected in central and western districts of HP: IMD Director

Heavy rains continue to lash hill state Himachal Pradesh, disrupting normalcy. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) headquarters located in Shimla has forecasted continued heavy rains in the state. As per IMD, September received highest ever rainfall in fifteen years. IMD has also issued alert on increasing water level and landslides along with the heavy rain and snowfall warnings. HP's IMD Director said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in central and western districts of the state. Higher reaches of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur expected to receive snowfall."