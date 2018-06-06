We are very excited to welcome Indian students to US: Mary Kay Carlson

The United-States based universities are waiting for the Indian students to enroll themselves across different fields as part of International students program, assures Deputy Chief of Mission from the United States embassy in New Delhi, Mary Kay Carlson on the Student Visa Day. An event was held on Wednesday at the US embassy in New Delhi aimed at easing the process of applying visa to the US by the Indian students. It was attended by the Indian students currently studying in the US or those seeking admission there and also by various relevant officials. During the event, Carlson told ANI, "Around 1, 86,000 students are already part of the Visa program and their number is growing. We are very excited to welcome you (Indian students) to the US across all fields of endeavor weather its Science, Technology, engineering, and Math (STEM), Law, or liberal studies we welcome every student to find their fate in small-level colleges, universities, and PhD program." She further said that as per their talks to US-based Indian students they fell welcomed inside the US campus as she focused on strengthening people-to-people ties between the US and India.