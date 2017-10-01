Verstappen wins Malaysian GP ahead of Hamilton

Selangor [Malaysia], Oct. 1 (ANI): A commanding drive from Red Bull's Max Verstappen saw him soundly beat three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to win Malaysian Grand Prix at the Sepang Circuit on Sunday.

Verstappen grabbed the lead from then race leader Hamilton on lap 4. By lap 25, The Red Bull driver had a commanding lead - more than 9 seconds ahead of the Briton and continued to lead the grid throughout the race.

Team mate Daniel Ricciardo held off Sebastian Vettel for third, with the Ferrari driver narrowly missing out on a podium having started from the back of the grid.

Sebastian finished in fourth place followed by Mercedes Valtteri Bottas. Sergio Perez was sixth for Force India, just ahead of McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne, who matched his best F1 result in seventh.

Verstappen's second F1 win means Hamilton extends his championship lead over Vettel from 28 to 34 points with five races remaining.

The three-time champion, who won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, is currently standing at the top of the drivers' championship after winnings six out of 13 races this year. (ANI)