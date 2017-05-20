Verstappen vows to remain loyal to Red Bull

Johannesburg [South Africa], May 20 (ANI): Belgian-Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen has vowed to honour his contract with Red Bull, however, insisting that he wants to emerge victorious at a point of time in the future.

18-year-old Verstappen became the youngest race winner in Formula One when he won last year's Spanish Grand Prix, while his phenomenal drive to secure third place at the Brazilian Grand Prix is already regarded as one of the sport's great performances.

However, the victory in Spain remains his only win.

Although Red Bull had hoped to close up the gap to Mercedes this season, they have instead fallen to third in the rankings dropping behind Ferrari.

This has raised questions about Verstappen's future that whether he will switch to some other team next season,Sport24 reported.

However, the Dutchman remains adamant that he would remain loyal with Red Bull by honouring his contract.

"The team is really nice and I have a good feeling with them, but I also want to win at one point," Sport24 quoted Verstappen as saying

For the moment, I have a contract, they also gave me the opportunity to get into Formula One, so there's also a bit of a loyal side to it," he added.

Verstappen driver has already claimed one podium position this year after finishing third in China.(ANI)