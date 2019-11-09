Verdict on Ayodhya is perfect: Former ASI Regional Director

Archaeological Survey of India former regional director (North) K K Muhammed on November 9 reacted on Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya land dispute. He said that the court came to a conclusion that there was a temple earlier on the basis of archaeological and historical evidences supplied by ASI. "On the basis of archaeological and historical evidences that were supplied by ASI, court came to conclusion that there was a huge magnificent temple earlier and we should build a new temple once more," said Muhammed. "I feel vindicated (he had said Ram temple existed before Babri mosque in Ayodhya), I was hounded by a group of people. It is exactly the kind of decision that we all wanted," added Muhammed.