Venus Williams' house burgled while competing at US Open

Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) American tennis star Venus Williams had around $400,000 stolen from her home in Florida while she was competing at the US Open this year, the local media revealed on Friday.

The 37-year-old was competing at Flushing Meadows when her home in a well-to-do community was raided by burglars between September 1-5. Police did not reveal what was stolen. They also said an investigation into the burglary is ongoing and that no arrests have been made, reports Xinhua news agency.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus was enjoying one of her best years on the Grand Slam circuit, having reached the final of the Australian Open in January and the semi-finals in New York at the US Open, where she lost to compatriot Sloane Stephens.

Venus also reached the WTA Finals, though suffered final defeat again as she lost out to a resurgent Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark for the first time in her career.

--IANS

pur/vm