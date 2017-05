Paris, May 31 (IANS) Venus Williams eased into the third round of the French Open with a straight sets win over Japanese Kurumi Nara here on Wednesday.

Williams, who is seeded 10th, won 6-3, 6-1 in an hour and 20 minutes, reports Efe.

The 36-year-old American, who has seven Grand Slam titles, is set to face the winner of the match between Belgian Elise Mertens and Dutch Richel Hogenkamp.

