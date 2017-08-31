Venus Williams cruises into third round of US Open

New York [U.S.A.], August 31 (ANI): Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams showcased a remarkable performance as she knocked out big-hitting Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin in straight sets to storm into the third round of the US Open here on Thursday.

The American tennis star, who needed three sets to get past Grand Slam debutante Viktoria Kuzmova, was much sharper against Dodin as she eased past her in a one-sided second round clash 7-5, 6-4 that lasted one hour and 28 minutes under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Although Dodin made late pushes after falling behind 2-5 in each stage at one point of time, Williams proved too experienced as she struck 32 winners to just 14 unforced errors against the 20-year-old's 20 winners and 27 errors to come out victorious.

Venus will now cross swords with Greek star Maria Sakkari for a place in the fourth round.

The 37-year-old is bidding to clinch her third US Open crown after reaching the Wimbledon and Australian Open finals this year.

Venus, who has not won the title at Flushing Meadows since 2001, had earlier made it to her first Grand Slam final since 2009 when she slumped to a defeat at the hands of Garbine Muguruza at Wimbledon earlier this year.

A victory in the finals of the third major of the season would have made the American the oldest female Grand Slam champion in the Open era, and could see her return to top of the world rankings for the first time since July 2002. (ANI)