Venus Williams beats Petra Kvitova to seal semi-final berth

New York, Sep 6 (IANS) Star tennis player Venus Williams defeated Petra Kvitova to book a place in the semi-finals of the US Open at Flushing Meadows here.

The 37-year-old veteran American, seeded 9th, won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2) in a thrilling match against her no. 13 seed Czech opponent on Tuesday, who produced a remarkable run to a Grand Slam quarter-final, only nine months after suffering an injury to her playing hand during a knife attack at her home, reports Efe.

After each taking a set by the same score, the pair played out a thrilling finale that ended in a tie-breaker, with Williams being roared on to victory by the loud 23,000-strong crowd inside Arthur Ashe stadium.

Venus will face compatriot Sloane Stephens in the semi-final.

