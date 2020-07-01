Venture Capitalists on Startups, Funding and Post-COVID Challenges

Term sheets dropped midway, brutal layoffs, and loss of end-stage contracts.

The last few months since the outbreak of coronavirus have been tumultuous for all businesses, but particularly precarious for startups. While the first quarter of the year saw deals worth $3 billion being signed, the second quarter even up till 26 June, saw just half the amount of investment at $1 billion, according to Venture Intelligence, a market research firm.

All the figures are till 26 June More

Also Read: Zomato, OYO, Ola Layoffs: If You Love Cool Jobs, Be Game For Risk

A survey of around 250 startups by National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) released in May, revealed that 70% of startups had cash runway of less than 3 months. 90% had faced a decline in revenue while 30-40% had to temporarily halt operations or shut down completely.

While venture capitalists and industry members are exercising caution and adopting a wait-and-watch approach while still continuing to support late-stage startups, many believe that the startup sector will innovate and adapt to the changing market brought on by COVID-19.

Bengaluru saw the maximum number of deals being closed in the first six months of 2020, followed by Delhi NCR and Mumbai.

Hari Krishnan, a fund manager with Astarc Ventures, an early stage investment fund, said that the number of deals struck this year would be nearly 1/4 the usual due to the impact of coronavirus.

“The quantum of investment we make in a company has changed. In the pendulum of growth, it is skewed towards sustainability other than profitability, and becoming the market leader. Now, it’s more about sustainability. How do you make the runway last 2-5 years and not exhaust it in 12-15 months? That is the question,” he said.

All the figures are till 26 June More

Also Read: From Ergonomic Chairs to Virtual Parties: New Normal for Companies

Focus on Digital First

According to data maintained by Venture Intelligence, the second quarter of 2020 saw FinTech companies raise the most money through 21 signed deals. Other sectors that did well were healthcare, e-commerce, AI and education.

Nikhil Kanekal, independent analyst and entrepreneur said that investors were looking at going digital-first.

“They are not investing in brick and mortar, physical supply chain investment is low. They are gravitating towards online business: media, education in new investments,” he said.

Story continues