'Venom' to release in India on October 5

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Actor Tom Hardy's "Venom" will release in India on October 5.

Sony Pictures India is bringing the film to the country. The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, read a statement to IANS.

Bringing one of the most enigmatic characters from -- the lethal protector -- to the big screen, the film is directed by Ruben Fleischer and stars Hardy as Eddie Brock and as Venom.

It also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze and Reid Scott. It follows the popular Marvel anti-hero as he transforms from a go-getter journalist to powerful alien symbiote.

Venom was created in 1988 by Marvel Comics. The character made his big screen debut more than a decade ago in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 3", where he was portrayed by Topher Grace. The movie is intended to be the first film in Sony's Marvel Universe.

Rapper Eminem has also created a theme track for "Venom" in his recent album "Kamikaze". Eminem has put in references to India and Mahatma Gandhi in the theme song.

--IANS

