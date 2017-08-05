Venkaiah Naidu: A witty one-liner Vice President

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu - the new Vice President of India - is known for his quick witted one-liners and wordplay.

Weeks before his nomination was announced by the BJP, curious scribes at a party function in May asked him if he was in the race to be the Rashtrapati or Uprashtrapati. In his characteristic wordplay, Naidu said he was happy being Ushapati - the husband of Usha, his wife.

Naidu, a BJP veteran and its best known leader from southern India, entered the RSS by accident. His links began in childhood when he chanced upon a 'shakha' while playing. Within some decades, he rose to become the BJP's President and was considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A key member of Prime Minister Modi's cabinet, the now 68-year-old cut his political teeth during the Emergency of 1975-77 when he went underground against the government of Indira Gandhi and eventually got jailed.

He remained underground until his arrest, distributing anti-government literature in educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, travelling on a scooter along with a woman activist on pillion in a bid not to arouse suspicion.

He was accused of disturbing a meeting of Sanjay Gandhi and was handcuffed during transit from one jail to the other.

Naidu hit the national scene when he was one of the prominent opposition spokespersons along with S. Jaipal Reddy, who was then in Janata Party, during the campaign by N.T. Rama Rao after his dismissal as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister by Indira Gandhi in the 1980s.

Even though the Bharatiya Janata Party was on a weak wicket in southern India, Naidu embraced it tightly.

A quick-witted and effective communicator steeped in RSS-BJP ideology, Naidu rose from the ranks to become the party President and a Union Minister to finally be India's Vice President.

Naidu has been a troubleshooter for the government as also one of its best communicators with his alliterative and catchy one-liners. He has friends across political parties. It will help him as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha where the BJP has just got a majority of its own.

Naidu is quick to respond to criticism from the opposition.

He has handled key organisational assignments in the BJP and became its President in 2002.

Naidu had three continuous terms in the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka from 1998 to 2016, when he shifted to Rajasthan to get a fourth term.

He was Rural Development Minister during the first NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his inspiration along with senior party leader L.K. Advani.

With Modi scripting BJP's success in 2014, Naidu described him as the most popular Indian leader, the most credible political personality and among the top 10 leaders of the world. He is credited with coining the acronym MODI - Making Of Developed India, a BJP favourite.

Born on July 1, 1949 in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu was President of the Students Union, V.R. College, Nellore. In 1973-74, he was president of the Students Union of Andhra University Colleges.

Naidu pursued law and was involved in the movement launched by Jayaprakash Narayan.

He was President of the youth wing of the Janata Party in Andhra Pradesh from 1977 to 1980. After Emergency, he was elected to the Andhra Pradesh assembly in 1978 and was a legislator till 1985.

After the BJP was formed in 1980, he became vice president of its youth wing.

He was leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Andhra Pradesh, state general secretary and state unit chief.

Naidu was the BJP General Secretary in 1993-2000 and its spokesperson in between. He has been a part of apex committees of the party, including its parliamentary board and Central Election Committee.

Naidu was the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Urban Development and Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation of the Modi government before he was nominated for Vice President's post. He was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister for the first two years in the Modi government.

