Venkaiah Naidu wins election to become India's next Vice President

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate, M. Venkaiah Naidu has been appointed as the Vice President of India. A total of 771 votes were polled, of which 760 were valid votes, Venkaiah Naidu got 516 votes. Naidu was contesting against Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who has served as Governor of West Bengal, who got only 244 votes. The term of incumbent Vice-President Hamid Ansari, who held the position for two consecutive terms, will come to an end on August 10. Naidu was a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet before being pitted for the prestigious election.