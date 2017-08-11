Venkaiah Naidu takes oath as Vice-President of India

India got its nextVice-President as M. Venkaiah Naidu took oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. President Ramnath Kovind administered the oath to Naidu at a ceremony attended by a number of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President Amit Shah and former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Naidu was elected to the designated post after he garnered more votes against Opposition's candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi. He has served as Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member. Born at Chavatapalem in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on July 1, 1949, Naidu is the second Vice-president from Andhra Pradesh. Before joining active politics, Naidu was much of a social worker. After completing his graduation, Naidu pursued law from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam.