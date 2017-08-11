Venkaiah Naidu sworn-in as India’s 13th Vice-President

After securing an absolute win in the Vice-presidential elections, M Venkaiah Naidu has been sworn in as the 13th Vice-President of India. Naidu, who has also served as Union Cabinet Minister for Rural Development in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government succeeds Hamid Ansari who held office of vice president before him. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Naidu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Naidu defeated the Opposition vice-presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi.