Venkaiah Naidu praises Indian community for 'promoting Indian values' in Romania

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Romania's Bucharest city for the last leg of his three-nation tour. During his visit, Naidu addressed the Indian community in Romania. In his address, Vice-President Naidu said, "Each one of you has become a part of Romania's unique fabric and its progress. There's strong interest in Romania about Indian culture. All of you are playing important role in promoting Indian values." After completing his bilateral engagements, the Vice President will depart for India.