Venkaiah Naidu attends 19th convocation of Nationals Board of Examinations

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu attended the 19th convocation of Nationals Board of Examinations along with its award ceremony. Naidu distributed the awards. At the ceremony, the Vice President encouraged students to earn and learn through their journey. He said, "Never be content or complacent with status quo. Yearn to learn and learn to innovate. As voyagers, be conscious of the moral compass that will guide you to your cherished goals. Make India a trusted healthcare destination and lend a healing touch to the suffering humanity, a touch that only you can give with your knowledge, skills and attitude."