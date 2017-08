London, Aug 8 (IANS) Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas claimed the women's triple jump gold medal at the World Athletics Championships here.

The 21-year-old, the 2016 world indoor champion, on Monday soared to 14.91 metres for the gold, followed by Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen at 14.89 and Olga Rypakova of Kazakhsatan finished third at 14.77, reports Xinhua.

Rojas, whose best result is 15.02 metres, won Olympic silver in Rio last year, her country's first Olympic medal since 1952.

